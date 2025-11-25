UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complete, with the saffron flag 'fluttering atop it'. He noted that PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the flag, marking the completion of the temple's construction.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the birthplace of Lord Ram, has been "completed today", and the "saffron flag is fluttering".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the "unlimited potential" of Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state with unlimited potential. It is also the birthplace of Lord Ram. Today, the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been completed, and the saffron flag is fluttering atop it..."

CM Yogi at 'Special Gurumati Samagam'

The Chief Minister on Tuesday participated in 'Special Gurumati Samagam' on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya to hoist the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple.

"PM Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya today. To mark the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the saffron flag of India's Sanatan Dharma was hoisted atop the Shri Ram temple today. This is the same saffron flag for which the generations of Sikh Gurus have been sacrificing themselves...," CM Yogi said.

PM Modi, RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

Symbolism of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation.

The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. (ANI)