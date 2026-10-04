The BJP has announced Dinesh Arya as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial election from Uttarakhand and Rukmini Mallick for the by-election from West Bengal. Arya expressed his gratitude to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's top leadership.

BJP Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

The BJP has named Dinesh Arya as its candidate for the 2026 Rajya Sabha biennial election in Uttarakhand and Rukmini Mallick, also known as Koel Mallick, for the Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal.

Reacting to his selection, BJP leader Dinesh Arya thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party leadership for choosing him for the Rajya Sabha seat. “I thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, for choosing an ordinary party worker like me for such a significant responsibility. I also express my gratitude to the party's top leadership and the state leadership. It is only within the BJP that an individual from a humble background can rise to such a significant responsibility and be chosen for it...,” Arya said.

Election Commission Announces Schedule

Earlier, the Election Commission announced the schedule for biennial elections and a by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, along with biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh from Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

Election Dates and Vacancy Details

According to an official notification issued by the ECI, biennial elections will be conducted for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, comprising 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, which will fall vacant in November upon the retirement of sitting members. Simultaneously, a by-election will be conducted for a single casual vacancy in the Upper House from West Bengal, which arose following the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik.

The last date for filing nominations has been fixed for October 6. Following the scrutiny of papers on October 7, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be October 9. Polling will take place on October 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and votes will be counted on the same day.