UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party's eight candidates represent all sections and that the Samajwadi Party has already conceded defeat by fielding only two.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak exuded confidence in the BJP’s victory in the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections for the state, saying all regions and sections of society have received equal representation among the party’s eight candidates.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Pathak said, “l express deep gratitude to our central leadership. They have fielded excellent candidates after careful deliberation. All regions and sections of society have received equal representation; I am truly grateful to our leadership."

'Samajwadi Party has conceded defeat'

As the Samajwadi Party has fielded only two candidates for the polls, Pathak said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has already conceded defeat. "Samajwadi Party have already conceded defeat. The BJP is set to return with a massive majority in 2027 as well,” the Deputy CM said.

BJP candidates file nominations

All eight BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections earlier today in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the final day of filing nominations, BJP candidates submitted their nomination papers at the Vidhan Bhavan. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the candidates.

The BJP candidates include Dharmpal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Rampratap Singh Chauhan, and Shruti Gangwar.

Apart from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, those present during the filing of nominations included Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary; Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak; and Yogi government ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad, Kapil Dev Agarwal, JPS Rathore, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Girish Chandra Yadav, Brajesh Singh, Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajni Tiwari and Baldev Singh Aulakh, among others.

Polling on October 16

Having the majority of seats in the state, the BJP is expected to cruise through and win the eight seats. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has fielded senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. Polling for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, will be held on October 16. The terms of the sitting members from the two states are scheduled to expire on November 25. (ANI)