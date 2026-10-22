Rajouri DC Devansh Yadav chaired a Block Diwas in Bhawani, Nowshera, to address public grievances. Departments provided services like TB screening, veterinary care, and promoted schemes for women's self-help groups in the border village.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav on Thursday chaired a Block Diwas programme in the border village of Bhawani in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, to hear public grievances and facilitate the delivery of government services to residents in the border area.

The programme brought together officials from various departments, including health, animal husbandry and rural livelihood missions, who provided services, disseminated information about government schemes and addressed the concerns of residents.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

As part of the healthcare outreach initiative, medical teams conducted screenings under the TB-Free India Campaign 2.0 using portable X-ray equipment.

Ayush Medical Officer Dr Manish, posted at Ayush Nowshera, said the team was providing diagnostic services and medicines to residents attending the public outreach camp. "My duty is at Ayush Nowshera. We are here at the Deputy Commissioner's public outreach camp, conducting X-rays and screening people under the TB-Free India Campaign 2.0 using a portable X-ray machine from Nowshera Sub-District Hospital (SDH). We also examine patients' complaints, diagnose their conditions and provide appropriate Ayurvedic medicines," Dr Manish said.

Veterinary and Agricultural Support

The Animal Husbandry Department also established a stall at the programme to provide routine veterinary services. Veterinary Pharmacist Naveen Choudhary said, "We have set up an Animal Husbandry Department stall for the Deputy Commissioner's first visit to this border area since joining Rajouri. We welcome him on behalf of our department and are providing routine services while raising awareness about Government of India schemes, including the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP)."

Empowering Women through Livelihood Schemes

The programme also highlighted livelihood opportunities for women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the UMEED scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM). Explaining the initiative, JKRLM representative Sahil Sharma said, "Under the UMEED scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission, women associated with Self-Help Groups are starting various livelihood activities. Today, we have displayed their products to showcase their work and promote their livelihoods," Sharma said.

Local Leaders on Public Outreach

Local representatives also welcomed the public outreach programme, highlighting its importance for residents of border villages. Former Sarpanch Sunil Choudhary said, "The Block Diwas camp has been organised in the last panchayat of the Nowshera block along the border. Residents' basic grievances are being heard, and they are being informed about various government schemes. The initiative will greatly benefit the local community," Sunil Choudhary said.

The health department also provided comprehensive medical services at the camp. Block Medical Officer (BMO) Nowshera Dr Chander Parkash said, "A Block Diwas camp has been organised here, and we are providing comprehensive healthcare facilities, including handheld X-rays and screening under the TB-Free India Campaign."

Nowshera Tehsildar Ram Pal said, "The Deputy Commissioner is holding a public darbar to hear grievances from border residents in a border village. Issues are being brought to the Deputy Commissioner's attention for resolution."