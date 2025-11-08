Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review 16 DPSUs on Nov 10, pushing for the 'Year of Reforms' 2025. This includes doubling R&D spending to Rs 32,766 cr in 5 years and boosting exports, building on a successful 2024-25 performance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake the annual performance review of the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in New Delhi on November 10.

He had declared 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', underscoring the importance of development of new technology by DPSUs and the need for enhancing exports and indigenisation. To achieve this objective, he exhorted them to increase their investment and manpower for R&D.

R&D Investment to Double

Since then, all the DPSUs have prepared their R&D roadmap for the next five years. Over the last 10 years, a total sum of Rs 30,952 crore has been invested in R&D by the 16 DPSUs. The pace of R&D is now proposed to be doubled with projected expenditure of Rs 32,766 crore over the next five years.

While most of the R&D investment over last 10 years was made by old DPSUs notably Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, the thrust on R&D is now spread across all DPSUs. In next five years, the seven new DPSUs formed upon corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board will invest over Rs 3,000 crore for R&D, while defence shipyards have planned an investment of over Rs 1,300 crore, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Key Releases During the Event

During the event, a compilation of D&D/R&D projects carried out in the last 10 years, and the plan for the next five years will be released. In addition, the new R&D Manual of HAL providing flexibility, speed, risk assessment, and allocation in R&D projects will be unveiled.

'Swayam' Report on Renewable Energy

Rajnath Singh will also release a report on renewable energy, titled 'Swayam'. This report is the first-ever attempt made under the aegis of Department of Defence Production to compile the energy efficiency practices of all the 16 DPSUs.

Commendable Performance in 2024-25

Notably, the performance of DPSUs in 2024-25 has been commendable. The total turnover stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, up 15.4% from that in 2023-24. The DPSUs recorded cumulative Profit After Tax in 2024-25 of Rs 20,021 crore, registering a growth of 19.5 % over the previous year.

Remarkably, in 2024-25, DPSU's achieved an increase of 51% in exports over the previous Financial Year.

The event will witness felicitations to various DPSUs for their notable achievements in different areas and exchange of significant MoUs. (ANI)