Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate an event in Odisha marking the delivery of the 2,000th aero-engine by HAL's Koraput Division. The event also highlights the establishment of a second production line for Shakti engines.

Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate HAL's Aero-Engine Milestone Event in Odisha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event marking the delivery of the 2,000th aero-engine by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput Division, in Odisha on Tuesday, according to the press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The event will mark nearly six decades of HAL Koraput’s contribution to India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities and operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The event will also highlight the establishment of a second production line for Shakti engines, with an investment of ₹218 crore. The additional capacity will support the growing requirements of indigenous helicopter platforms, including the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

The event underlines the Government’s vision of transforming India from a buyer of defence equipment into a designer, developer and manufacturer of defence systems. Building indigenous aero-engine capability is a critical component of this vision, given the strategic importance and technological complexity of propulsion systems, the release said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and CMD, HAL Ravi K, would attend the event.

Defence Minister Launches IAFIS-SAKSHAM Integration

Earlier on Thursday, Rajnath Singh launched the integration of the Indian Army Financial Information System (IAFIS) with the SAKSHAM platform on the 279th Defence Accounts Department Day.

Addressing the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that, after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) has emerged as the country's second-largest auditor, while emphasising the need to adopt best practices in quality auditing.

Drawing a parallel with the ongoing national cleanliness drive (Swachhata Abhiyan), Singh urged the department to launch a dedicated drive for the "cleanliness" of its digital data to ensure it remains clean and well-maintained. (ANI)