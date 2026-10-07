Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office. Singh lauded his journey, which began as Gujarat CM, as being 'synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare.'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed a significant milestone in public office, lauding his journey as being "synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare."

Taking to social media platform X, the Defence Minister highlighted PM Modi’s tenure, which began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji completes 25 years in public life. First as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and now as Prime Minister of India for the past 12 years, Modi ji has been steadfastly dedicated to public service. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Modi ji on this successful journey," Singh wrote on X. "His journey, which began on 7 October 2001 as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has become synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare. The core mantra of this entire journey has always been ‘Nation First, Always First’,” he added.

Lauding Welfare and Governance

Lauding the welfare initiatives rolled out during PM Modi's governance, Singh noted that millions across the nation have gained access to basic amenities. “Under Modi ji's visionary leadership, there has been an unprecedented expansion of public welfare initiatives, and crores of people have gained access to basic facilities such as homes, water, toilets, gas connections, and banking. Today, with the mantra of ‘One India—Excellent India’, we are moving forward towards fulfilling the resolve of a ‘Developed India’. Under Modi ji's leadership, good governance has been strengthened, and India is advancing towards self-reliance in every sector,” the Defence Minister stated.

Economic and Security Enhancements

Rajnath Singh also underscored India’s economic trajectory and national security enhancements under PM Modi's leadership. “Today, we have become the world's fourth largest economy, and development has become more inclusive. Employment and new opportunities for the youth have increased, entrepreneurship and startups have been promoted, and new avenues for innovation have been created. Today, along with strengthening the country's internal security, external threats are also being firmly confronted,” he said.

An Inspirational Milestone

Terming the journey a milestone rather than an endpoint, Singh expressed confidence in India's ongoing growth under the Prime Minister's stewardship. “This 25-year journey of national service by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is an inspiration for all of us. These 25 years are a milestone in his journey, not a full stop. My wish is that in the coming years as well, under his visionary leadership, with the resolve of ‘Public Service is True Service to God’, we continue to move forward on the path of national service with renewed energy and dedication,” the Defence Minister added.

Today, Prime Minister Modi marks 25 years at the helm of government, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, followed by three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014. (ANI)