Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on the BRO, lauding its efforts in strengthening border infrastructure, enhancing national security, and contributing to regional development across the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in New Delhi on March 25, 2026. Insightful deliberations were held on issues pertaining to defence, infrastructure development and ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening national security & operational preparedness.

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Underscoring the need for robust infrastructure along the borders, Raksha Mantri stated that the BRO is fostering an ecosystem in the encompassing national security, development, and connectivity. He acknowledged the BRO's efforts towards enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, thereby contributing to security & regional development. "The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces, and worked towards bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents," he said.

Strategic Initiatives and All-Weather Connectivity

He added that the BRO has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning approximately 1,600 kilometers, an initiative that will further bolster the border management capabilities. The progress under the Border Roads Development Programme 2023-28, under which over 1,000 road and infrastructure projects are being executed including new construction, upgradation & maintenance works to further strengthen border connectivity, was also discussed during the meeting.

Raksha Mantri asserted that through this network, all-weather connectivity is being ensured even in remote and high-altitude regions, thereby strengthening the operational mobility and defence preparedness.

Emphasis on Technology and Government Support

Drawing the attention of the members to the crucial aspect of 'technology utilisation', Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the BRO is rapidly adopting modern construction techniques by making best use of technologies such as High Altitude Equipment, Modular Bridges, and Precast Technologies. "The BRO has enhanced both the quality and the pace of its work. This demonstrates that we are building future-ready infrastructure," he said. He reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthen the BRO in terms of budgetary support, modern equipment, and initiatives aimed at the welfare of their personnel.

DGBR Briefs Committee on BRO's Operations

A comprehensive overview of the BRO including its role, key achievements, challenges faced in difficult terrain & extreme climatic conditions and its contribution in disaster management was provided to the members by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh. The BRO, established in 1960, has constructed over 64,000 km of roads, 1,179 bridges, 22 airfields and 07 tunnels, significantly enhancing operational readiness and socio-economic development in border areas. Key infrastructure projects executed by the BRO and its critical role in developing roads along the northern border were also highlighted.

Contribution to National Vision and Foreign Projects

The Committee was informed how border infrastructure development improved operational preparedness and accelerated socio-economic growth of border areas contributing towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. BRO's role in executing projects in friendly foreign countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar and Tajikistan was also brought out.

Addressing Challenges and Enhancing Capabilities

Highlighting the challenges of limited working seasons, land acquisition issues and environmental clearances, the DGBR emphasised the BRO's focus on capacity enhancement and adoption of modern construction technologies to deliver faster & more sustainable infrastructure. He underscored the welfare measures for the BRO personnel, especially casual labour, as part of human resource initiatives. The DGBR reiterated the BRO's unique capability as a specialised organisation combining military ethos with engineering excellence enabling rapid mobilisation and execution of works in high-altitude and remote areas.

High-Level Attendance

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Raj Kumar Arora and other senior officials were present during the meeting. (ANI)