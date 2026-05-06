The Joint Commanders' Conference on 'Military Capability in New Domains' will be held in Jaipur on May 7-8. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan will attend the meet, coinciding with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

The second edition of the Joint Commanders' Conference, on the theme 'Military Capability in New Domains', will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on May 7 & 8. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark Tri-service operation that stands as a testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve, characterised by surgical precision,according to the Ministry of Defence.

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Key Focus Areas of the Conference

Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with the transformative impact of AI, the development of unmanned systems & emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers.

The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for a resilient and future-ready force with a decisive edge.

Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation & civil-military fusion. The conference will also feature a demonstration of futuristic applications developed in-house and the release of new doctrines pertaining to future warfare concepts and operational strategies.

Remembering Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a significant cross-border military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for a brutal attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that resulted in the killing of 26 tourists in the name of religion. (ANI)