    Rajkot game zone fire: SIT probe ordered; manager, partner detained after over 30 killed

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the incident site at Nana-Mava road on Sunday morning and a hospital where the injured are being treated.  Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Patel said that DNA samples have been collected to identify the bodies of the victims.

    Rajkot game zone fire SIT probe ordered; manager, partner detained after over 30 killed in accident
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    The three individuals hurt in the incident are currently in stable condition, he said.

    "The bodies are charred beyond recognition, and we have completed the process of collecting the DNA samples of the bodies and the relatives who have claimed them so that the identity of the deceased can be established," he said.

    Even though rescue efforts are still ongoing at the scene, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is looking into the incident has been instructed to deliver a report within 72 hours.

    Early on Sunday morning, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi met with the local government and the five-member SIT. The departments in charge of building the gambling zone are being questioned by the SIT. The manager of the TRP game zone Nitin Jain and one of the partners in the facility Yuvraj Singh Solanki were detained by the police late on Saturday.

    Thirty intensive care units (ICUs) have been set up at AIIMS Rajkot to treat fire victims, according to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. "Along with this, instructions have also been given to AIIMS to provide full help," he stated. Fire authorities claim that they have not yet determined the cause of the enormous fire.

    Gujarat Police has directed top police officials to conduct a thorough inspection of all gaming zones inside the state and to shut those that are operating without the necessary fire safety permits, following the incident.

