Rajkot Municipal Corporation is creating new Oxygen Parks and gardens to provide residents with recreational spaces, improve urban environmental quality, and foster community interaction through accessible, well-maintained green facilities.

Boosting Urban Greenery in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Rajkot Municipal Corporation is developing urban green spaces to provide residents with recreational facilities and improve the urban environment. Oxygen Parks and gardens across the city are offering spaces for morning walks, children's play, outdoor activities and community gatherings.

Popularity of Railnagar Recreational Spot

In the Railnagar area of Rajkot, a garden developed by the municipal corporation has emerged as a popular recreational spot for residents across age groups. Local residents said the park provides a clean and green environment where children can play, senior citizens can relax and families can spend time outdoors without travelling long distances.

Resident Feedback on Community Facilities

Heenaba Gohil, a local resident, said the garden offers entertainment facilities for children and a convenient space for adults to socialise. She also highlighted the cleanliness and maintenance of the park, adding that the greenery creates a pleasant atmosphere for visitors.

Another resident, Devender Sharma, said the Oxygen Park witnesses an increase in visitors during the evening, particularly after 6 PM. He added that elderly people visit the park to spend time outdoors, while music programmes are also organised in the evening. The park opens early in the morning, around 5 AM, allowing residents to use the facility for their daily walks.

Bipulbhai Bhargiya, a resident representative, said around 125 to 150 people visit the Railnagar garden for morning walks. In the evening, approximately 70 to 80 children use the playground, while 40 to 50 senior citizens visit the garden to sit, relax and socialise.

Long-term Environmental Impact

Urban green spaces are increasingly becoming important community assets as cities expand. Apart from providing recreational opportunities, parks and urban forests can help moderate local temperatures, reduce noise pollution and support urban biodiversity by creating habitats for birds and other wildlife.

Initiatives such as Oxygen Parks and Miyawaki-based urban forestry aim to increase green cover within city limits. Their long-term impact depends on sustained maintenance, suitable plant selection and community participation, helping cities develop healthier and more sustainable urban environments. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)