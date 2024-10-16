Heavy rainfall shuts schools, colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet

These services include the police, fire services, milk and water supply, hospitals, banks, power supply, and public transportation systems such as MTC, MRTS, and CMRL. Critical offices involved in disaster response, relief, and rescue operations will also remain operational.

The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools and colleges across four northern districts—Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet—on Wednesday (October 16) due to heavy rainfall that has been affecting the region. The decision was announced by the chief minister's office in response to the forecast of continued heavy rains across the state.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning about isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on October 16. Based on this weather forecast, the state government took proactive steps to ensure public safety by announcing a public holiday for schools and colleges in the four districts.

Additionally, the government ordered the closure of all government offices, including public undertakings, corporations, and boards, in these areas.

"Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on 16th October. Given the above, the Government has decided to declare a public holiday tomorrow," the chief minister's office said.

Despite the holiday declaration, the Tamil Nadu government emphasized that essential services would continue to operate without disruption. These services include the police, fire services, milk and water supply, hospitals, banks, power supply, and public transportation systems such as MTC, MRTS, and CMRL. Critical offices involved in disaster response, relief, and rescue operations will also remain operational.

The chief minister's office clarified that all shops and commercial establishments will continue to function as usual during this period, ensuring that daily needs and services are not compromised for the general public.

On Tuesday, widespread intermittent rain battered Chennai and nearby regions, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Roads in multiple residential neighborhoods were submerged in knee-deep water, causing inconvenience to residents. In flood-prone areas like Ram Nagar in Madippakkam, residents took precautionary measures by parking their vehicles on the nearby Velachery bridge to avoid flood damage.

