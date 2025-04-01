user
user icon

Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested

A 24-year-old woman from Nagpur got her husband, arrested after she hacked into his WhatsApp and found out he blackmailed and allegedly sexually abused several women, including a 19-year-old.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

A 24-year-old woman living in Nagpur, Maharashtra, got her 32-year-old husband arrested after she hacked his WhatsApp and found that her husband had sexually assaulted and blackmailed several women.

The woman also alleged that her husband often demanded unnatural sexual relations and forced her to perform obscene acts. The woman helped a rape victim file a complaint against her husband, leading to his arrest.

Police stated that the accused used fake names to trap women, misleading them. He would take women to places like spiritual ceremonies. His wife had recently filed a case of cruelty against him, alleging that he demanded unnatural sexual relations and forced her to perform pornographic acts.

Police reported that the accused's wife learned that her husband was also harassing other women. Suspecting that her husband was having multiple affairs, she cloned his phone and successfully hacked his WhatsApp. She found pictures and videos of women in compromising positions with the accused.

Also read: 'Will chop, pack you in drum': UP woman's Meerut-like murder warning to husband, assault video emerges (WATCH)

Accused blackmailed women using videos and photos

After seeing her husband's chats, the woman learned that he had told women he was not married. He demanded money from some of them and blackmailed them with videos and photos, sexually exploiting them.

Police stated that the accused runs a paan shop in Nagpur. He would meet women in nearby hotels. A senior police officer said that the accused's wife spoke to some of the women and asked them to contact the police in Nagpur and file a complaint. A 19-year-old girl came forward, stating that the accused had sexually assaulted her and then she filed a complaint.

Also read: On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH)

