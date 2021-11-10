Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire which engulfed the two vehicles. However, the rescue teams were unable to enter the bus even hours after the flames were doused, said police.

At least 12 people were killed, 11 were burnt alive while one succumbed to injuries and 22 others injured after a passenger bus and a truck collided with each other and caught fire near Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct prompt relief and rescue operations at the earliest. The CM has also asked for immediate medical treatment of the injured.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision. Reportedly, about 25 people were on board the bus when it met with the road accident on the highway. The collision was so severe that the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire which engulfed the two vehicles. However, the rescue teams were unable to enter the bus even hours after the flames were doused, said police.

Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, CM Gehlot said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the deaths in the incident announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Barmer Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav said, “Ten bodies have been recovered from the spot and one died at a hospital. Twenty-two others are injured. Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.”

SP Bhargava added the accident impact was severe and many passengers could not get out of the burning bus belonging to a private travel company in Gujarat. There were possibilities of bodies being found in the bus once the rescue teams entered it, the SP said. Eleven burnt bodies were recovered from the spot, the SP said.