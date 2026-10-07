Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised PM Modi's support on his 25th anniversary in public service. He highlighted key projects in water management, infrastructure, and women's empowerment, stating Rajasthan is on track to become a leading state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday highlighted the development works undertaken in the state with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rajasthan is rapidly progressing on the path of development and is poised to become a leading state in the country.

Praise for PM Modi and Water Management Success

In his address, CM Sharma extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 25 years in public service. Sharma said Prime Minister Modi had undertaken historic work in Rajasthan and credited his support for the state government's achievements in water management. “With his support, our government has achieved unprecedented success in water management. Through initiatives like the Ram Jal Setu, the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Dewas Project, he has provided significant benefits to Rajasthan,” Sharma said.

Boosting Infrastructure: Roads, Railways, and Airports

He further stated that work had also been undertaken to connect the land of Modi's Karmabhumi with his Janmabhumi, while highlighting infrastructure projects including the Delhi-Mumbai Corridor and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Expressway. The Chief Minister said, “A Ring Road project worth over Rs 11,400 crore was sanctioned to help ease traffic congestion in Jaipur, while the Prime Minister also gifted the Metro Phase-2 project, worth Rs 13,000 crore, to the city.”

Highlighting developments in railway and airport infrastructure, Sharma said 83 railway stations had been developed under the Amrit Station scheme, and work had been undertaken to develop multiple airports across Rajasthan. He said a scheme worth Rs 2,040 crore had enabled significant progress in this area.

Energy and Industrial Milestones

Sharma also stated that under the 'Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', 3.37 lakh solar power plants had been installed across the state. “Rajasthan was steadily moving towards becoming a leading state and highlighted the refinery inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in Balotra, built for Rs 80,000 crore,” he added.

Focus on Social Welfare and 'Viksit Bharat'

The Chief Minister also said that the state government had undertaken the task of planting 2.9 crore saplings across Rajasthan. On the government's focus on Antyodaya, welfare of the poor and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', Sharma said more than 26 lakh women had benefited from schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission. “More than 20 lakh women had been empowered as 'Lakhpati Didis', while lakhs of poor families had received the benefits of LPG gas connections,” Sharma said.

PM Modi Marks 25 Years in Public Service

Today, Prime Minister Modi marks 25 years at the helm of government, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, followed by three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and performed rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in the national capital, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the citizens across the country. (ANI)