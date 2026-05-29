Rajasthan Minister Gautam Dak has been booked after an FIR was lodged for allegedly threatening and abusing police personnel in Chittorgarh. The action follows a viral audio clip, which the minister has denied, calling it an attempt to defame him.

Rajasthan Minister Gautam Dak has been booked for allegedly using abusive language and threatening police personnel deployed at the Dungla police station in Chittorgarh district, police said. The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 132, 351(2) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was lodged by Dungla Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Shaitan Singh after an alleged audio clip, purportedly featuring the minister abusing police personnel, surfaced on social media and went viral.

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Minister Denies Allegations

Amid the controversy, Gautam Dak denied the allegations and termed the clip a "deliberate attempt" to defame him. "This doesn't sound like my voice. This is a deliberate attempt to defame me," the minister said in a video statement.

Details from the FIR

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Monday when SHO Shaitan Singh received a phone call from Dak asking him to come outside the police station. After stepping out, the SHO was allegedly instructed by the Minister to call Constables Laxminarayan and Vishnu Kumar as well.

The FIR further stated that the matter was linked to an ongoing investigation into another case in which an accused identified as Dhanraj Kharol had been summoned to the police station for questioning on May 25.

As per the complaint, soon after the constables arrived, the Minister allegedly began hurling abusive, derogatory, and obscene remarks at the police personnel in public view without hearing their explanation. The FIR alleged that Dak also attempted to use criminal force against the officers and threatened them with dire consequences while they were performing official duties. The complaint further alleged that the Minister boasted about having previously secured the transfer of Constable Laxminarayan from the Badi Sadri police station while issuing threats to the personnel. (ANI)