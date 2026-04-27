Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari inaugurated the 15th Great Indian Travel Bazaar in Jaipur. She highlighted that the state has everything a tourist needs and that 185 tour operators attended the event, which aims to boost inbound tourism.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the 15th edition of Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) in Jaipur and emphasised that the state has everything that a tourist needs.

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Inaugural Event Highlights

On Sunday, Diya Kumari took a tour of the place and got updates on the ongoing business meetings between inbound tour operators and businessmen in the tourism sector.

The Great Indian Travel Bazaar is being organised jointly by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Speaking to the reporters, Diya Kumari said around 185 tour operators have attended the event, highlighting the success of the GITB. "A large number of tour operators, especially foreign tour operators, have come to mark the auspicious opening of GITB. 185 tour operators attended... Rajasthan has everything a tourist needs... We are now also developing many new destinations," she said.

A Collaborative Effort to Boost Tourism

Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas informed that a large number of business interactions will take place during the event. "Thousands of business interactions will take place in the next two days... I wish Great Indian Travel Bazaar all success... Considering the support we are getting from the Indian government's Tourism Ministry, I have full confidence that this will be a successful event," he said.

The event is also supported by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Rajasthan (HRAR), Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) and Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO).

The objective of GITB is to promote Inbound Tourism to India by bringing together leading stakeholders of the Indian tourism industry, such as State Tourism boards, Hotels & Resorts, Destination Management Companies, and Tour Operators to showcase their products as Sellers under a single platform.

Around 3000 leading foreign tour operators from 99 countries have participated as Buyers over the past 14 editions of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar since 2008.

The 15th Edition of GITB is being held from April 26-28, 2026, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (ANI)