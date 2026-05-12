Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar emphasised the state govt's commitment to rapid progress, while DPIIT Secretary reviewed key industrial projects, including the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area, expected to create 40,000 jobs.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday emphasised the state government's commitment to rapid progress across various departments. The Minister highlighted that the current administration is focusing on ensuring that the benefits of governance reach every corner of the state.

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Talking to the reporters, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, ".... Our government is working with a fast speed in all the sectors... We have made ward-wise schemes for the development of the cities and villages. We have talked to people..."

Industrial Corridor Projects Reviewed

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, on Friday reviewed key projects under the National Industrial Corridor Programme in Haryana and Rajasthan, with a focus on strengthening industrial infrastructure and boosting investment, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

In Rajasthan, Amardeep Singh Bhatia visited the NICDC Neemrana Solar Power Project, described as "an Indo-Japan collaboration" that "demonstrates the integration of solar power with smart micro-grid systems for industrial use," the ministry said.

The Secretary also reviewed the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA), which is expected to attract significant investment and generate employment. The project "is expected to attract investment of approximately Rs 7,500 crore and generate around 40,000 employment opportunities," according to the release.

During stakeholder consultations, industry representatives highlighted the need for "continued support in resolving operational and infrastructure-related issues, improving ease of doing business, and strengthening industrial competitiveness," the release noted.

Addressing these concerns, Bhatia said DPIIT and other stakeholders are working closely to address challenges. He noted that "regular field visits and stakeholder consultations are essential for identifying bottlenecks, enabling faster resolution of issues and strengthening investor confidence," the ministry said. The visit underscores the government's push to accelerate industrial corridor projects and build "world-class industrial infrastructure" aimed at boosting manufacturing and employment in the country, the release added.

Tribal Area Development Initiatives

Earlier in March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 326 development works worth Rs 1,902 crore during the state-level 'Rajasthani Tribal Pride Day' programme held at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said the tribal community has made a significant contribution to Rajasthan's development journey. He stated that Beneshwar Dham, an important religious site for tribals, had remained neglected for years but the present government would undertake development works worth around Rs 130 crore there, including construction of ghats, roads and expansion of basic facilities.

The Rajasthan CM said the government is promoting small and cottage industries while also working to preserve tribal art and cultural heritage so that artisans receive fair value for their work in the market.

CM Criticises Opposition

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister also targeted leaders of the Bharat Adivasi Party, alleging that some people in the Vagad region were misleading tribal youths for political purposes. He claimed that while such leaders educate their own children in major cities like Jaipur, Kota and Sikar, they incite local tribal youths instead of encouraging them toward education and development.

Sharma further said the Union Government has opened new avenues for development in the region by establishing a nuclear power project worth Rs 45,000 crore in Banswara. (ANI)