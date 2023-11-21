Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

The C-60 commandos executed an unprecedented 105-kilometer road-opening mission, navigating on foot to prevent potential guerrilla ambushes and crossing from Chhattisgarh into Maharashtra.

In a swift operation spanning less than 24 hours, over 2,000 security personnel established a ballistic-proof police post covering 5 acres in Wangeturi village. This strategic move aimed to disrupt the logistical supply routes of guerrillas in the Maoist-dominated Dandakaranya forests, situated on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a crucial point in the Red Corridor.

The C-60 commandos executed an unprecedented 105-kilometer road-opening mission, navigating on foot to prevent potential guerrilla ambushes and crossing from Chhattisgarh into Maharashtra. This marked a joint inter-state operation, essential for securing the region against ambushes or traps.

Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

Wangeturi police station, located in the Gadchiroli Maoist stronghold, is only 20 kilometers from Pipli Burgi, the former boundary security post recently visited by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. This newly established police station covers 19 villages in the Etapalli taluka, with 500 civil workers working alongside commandos for the swift construction of the police outpost.

The construction involved deploying MAC walls, a technology utilized by the US army in conflict-ridden Afghanistan. This police post, the 62nd in Gadchiroli, includes nine security points and will host about 200 commandos, including CRPF personnel. Additionally, it will aid in infrastructural development, constructing roads, and bridges in the challenging terrain.

Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

Officials highlighted Wangeturi's significance as a base camp for joint operations between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh's security forces, aiming to curb Maoist activities. The area's inauguration witnessed the presence of around 70 villagers, along with senior police officials like Deputy Inspector General Sandip Patil and Superintendent Neelotpal. This forested region is set to become a strategic link to the security headquarters in Abhujmad region, previously a no-man's land, facilitating unrestricted movement for Maoists.