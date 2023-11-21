Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    The C-60 commandos executed an unprecedented 105-kilometer road-opening mission, navigating on foot to prevent potential guerrilla ambushes and crossing from Chhattisgarh into Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    In a swift operation spanning less than 24 hours, over 2,000 security personnel established a ballistic-proof police post covering 5 acres in Wangeturi village. This strategic move aimed to disrupt the logistical supply routes of guerrillas in the Maoist-dominated Dandakaranya forests, situated on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a crucial point in the Red Corridor.

    The C-60 commandos executed an unprecedented 105-kilometer road-opening mission, navigating on foot to prevent potential guerrilla ambushes and crossing from Chhattisgarh into Maharashtra. This marked a joint inter-state operation, essential for securing the region against ambushes or traps.

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

    Wangeturi police station, located in the Gadchiroli Maoist stronghold, is only 20 kilometers from Pipli Burgi, the former boundary security post recently visited by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. This newly established police station covers 19 villages in the Etapalli taluka, with 500 civil workers working alongside commandos for the swift construction of the police outpost.

    The construction involved deploying MAC walls, a technology utilized by the US army in conflict-ridden Afghanistan. This police post, the 62nd in Gadchiroli, includes nine security points and will host about 200 commandos, including CRPF personnel. Additionally, it will aid in infrastructural development, constructing roads, and bridges in the challenging terrain.

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

    Officials highlighted Wangeturi's significance as a base camp for joint operations between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh's security forces, aiming to curb Maoist activities. The area's inauguration witnessed the presence of around 70 villagers, along with senior police officials like Deputy Inspector General Sandip Patil and Superintendent Neelotpal. This forested region is set to become a strategic link to the security headquarters in Abhujmad region, previously a no-man's land, facilitating unrestricted movement for Maoists.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results on November 22; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Over 3000 candidates apply for priests posts here is how final 20 will be selected gcw

    Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Over 3,000 candidates apply for priests' posts; here's how final 20 will be selected

    Kerala: HC stays government's order to provide school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: HC stays government's order to provide school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-qld woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run AJR

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    Recent Stories

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy' SHG

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy'

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch) RBA

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage RKK

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage

    Historic Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans snt

    Historic! Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results on November 22; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon