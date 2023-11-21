Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees'

    The Congress manifesto promises to introduce a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level and conduct a comprehensive caste census in the state, aiming to address critical issues concerning employment and societal representation.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    The Congress on Tuesday (November 21) released its manifesto, 'Jan Ghoshna Patra,' for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, signaling a comprehensive vision for the state's development. The manifesto was revealed at the state party office by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and other senior leaders, outlining significant promises and commitments.

    The Congress manifesto promises to introduce a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level and conduct a comprehensive caste census in the state, aiming to address critical issues concerning employment and societal representation.

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence in the state's economic progress, projecting a target for Rajasthan to secure the top position in per capita income by 2030. Gehlot highlighted the state's economic achievements, emphasizing a 46.48% increase in per capita income and the state GDP reaching 19.50 in 2020–21, marking the highest in a decade.

    The Congress has committed to seven significant "guarantees" for the citizens of Rajasthan if re-elected:

    1. An annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 for women heads of households under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana.
    2. LPG cylinders available for 1.05 crore families at Rs 500 each.
    3. Procurement of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg through the Gowdhan guarantee.
    4. Reintroduction of the old pension scheme for government employees.
    5. Provision of laptops or tablets for students enrolling in government colleges.
    6. Insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh per family for natural calamity-related losses and education in English medium.
    7. Enhancement of the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

    This event emphasized the Congress's commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined. Rajasthan is set to conduct its assembly elections on November 25, with the vote count scheduled for December 3.

    In the previous 2018 elections, the Congress secured 99 seats and formed the government with support from BSP MLAs and Independents after defeating the BJP.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
