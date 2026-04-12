Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma attended 'Vyapar Rajasthan - 2026', highlighting the automobile sector's role in the state's economy. He vowed to make Rajasthan a leading industrial hub with transparent policies and robust infrastructure.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday attended the 'Vyapar Rajasthan - 2026' programme in Jaipur, where he interacted with entrepreneurs from the automobile sector and highlighted the state government's focus on industrial growth, investment, and employment generation.

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Commitment to Industrial Growth

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said the automobile sector plays a crucial role in accelerating economic development in Rajasthan and reiterated the government's commitment to making the state a leading industrial hub. "Our government is committed to transforming Rajasthan into a leading industrial hub and generating widespread employment through transparent policies, robust infrastructure, and an investor-friendly environment," he said.

CM Slams Congress, Defends Development Outreach

During his address, CM Bhajanlal Sharma also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of practising appeasement and corruption-driven politics. He said, "Congress practices politics based on appeasement and corruption. When I tell them we have done so much work in two years versus five, they don't answer."

Responding to criticism over his visits to Delhi, he defended his outreach, stating that such engagements are aimed at boosting development in Rajasthan. "They say, ' Why does the Chief Minister go to Delhi? wear glasses, you'll know... We will go wherever we have to for the development of workers, farmers and Rajasthan," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he added, "We will bring development, we won't relax in hotels like you."

CM Reiterates Vision on X

In a post on X, the Rajasthan CM said, " Today, at the Vyapar Rajasthan - 2026 program organised in Jaipur, we participated and engaged in meaningful discussions with entrepreneurs from the automobile sector on the state's trade, investment, and industrial development."

He said, "The role of the automobile sector is extremely important in accelerating economic development in Rajasthan. Our government is committed to transforming Rajasthan into a leading industrial hub and generating widespread employment through transparent policies, robust infrastructure, and an investor-friendly environment." (ANI)