Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said his govt provided one lakh jobs and is committed to citizen progress. Speaking at two separate events, he also highlighted support for the dairy sector and the state's focus on promoting its rich culture and literature.

CM Sharma on Jobs and Citizen Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasised that his government has provided one lakh jobs in the state and aims to ensure the progress of each citizen. Sharma was addressing a gathering here on Friday, where he held a dialogue with beneficiaries of the Rajeevika scheme. "We have provided one lakh jobs. The state government aims to ensure that our sisters and brothers can progress with full strength. The Rajasthan government is fully prepared to provide jobs to our brothers and sisters. Our government is giving an extra Rs 5 per litre (milk) to our mothers and sisters at the dairy. We are giving this so that you can use that money for your benefit," the Rajasthan CM said.

Promoting Rajasthan's Rich Cultural Heritage

On Thursday, Sharma said that India's culture and literature are extraordinary, where trees, plants, mountains, and rivers are revered. He emphasised the need to preserve this rich cultural heritage and move forward so that future generations draw inspiration from it and feel a sense of pride.

According to a release, he said the state government is committed not only to Rajasthan's development but also to promoting its culture and literature, and appealed to people to make literature a part of their lives.

Address at Jaipur Literature Festival

While addressing the inaugural session of the Jaipur Literature Festival, CM Sharma said that the land of Rajasthan has been a carrier of knowledge, art, and culture for centuries.

Describing the Jaipur Literature Festival as a celebration and an ocean of ideas, he said the event would help further showcase Rajasthan's cultural heritage along with literature.

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan is a sacred land of literature, music, and art, where every heritage site, from Amer Fort to Hawa Mahal, reflects its rich culture.

He cited Prithviraj Raso as a unique example of Rajasthan's heroic tradition, and said the devotion of Meera and the tales of Dhola-Maru continue to touch millions of hearts.

Writers and folklorists such as Vijaydan Detha, Kanhaiyalal Sethia, and Komal Kothari, he said, are torchbearers of Rajasthan's literary and cultural consciousness.

He added that Rajasthan is a land of devotion and valour, where heroes like Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai, and Amrita Devi glorified the soil through their sacrifice, dedication, and courage. (ANI)