Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the Sudharma Sabha at Jain Vishwa Bharati in Ladnun. He praised the simplicity and practicality of Jainism's teachings and congratulated the institution for its commendable, globally recognized work.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday visited the Ladnun area and participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Sudharma Sabha at the Jain Vishwa Bharati campus.

CM Lauds Jainism's Principles

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma lauded the principles of Jainism and emphasised the simplicity and practicality in the teachings of Jainism. "There is simplicity and practicality in the teachings of Jainism. There is something unique about the atmosphere and energy here. Jain Vishwa Bharati teaches the art of living. This institution is spreading its message not only in India but also abroad," Bhajanlal said.

'Commendable Work' by Jain Vishwa Bharati

The Chief Minister later congratulated all the office bearers and workers of Jain Vishwa Bharati, saying that their work was certainly "commendable." "Congratulations to all the office bearers and workers of Jain Vishwa Bharati. The work done by you is certainly commendable. The coming generation will also follow the path shown by you. I am fortunate to have had this opportunity to come here," Sharma added.

Admiration for Acharya Mahashraman

Speaking at the event, CM Sharma also expressed his admiration, saying, "I am fortunate to have had the darshan of Acharya Shri today. The arrival of Acharya Shri Mahashraman is a matter of pride for the state. The five great vows of Jainism are important for human life. Jainism provides guidance on living in harmony with nature. Gurudev's life is inspiring for millions of people and for humanity."

CM Shares Experience on X

Further, sharing an X post, CM Sharma wrote, "Today, I had the privilege of inaugurating the newly constructed 'Sudharma Sabha Pravachan Hall' at 'Jain Vishva Bharati' in Ladnun, the sacred land of non-violence, compassion, and human values. This building will become a center of truth and peace, from where the message of human ideals will be disseminated throughout the entire world. On this occasion, I also had the darshan of His Holiness Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji and received his blessings." https://x.com/BhajanlalBjp/status/2019697082517598509

The program was held in the auspicious presence of Acharya Mahashraman of Jainism. (ANI)