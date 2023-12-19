Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unhurt after car skids into sewer (WATCH)

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's car veered off the road and got stuck in a sewer near the Uttar Pradesh border while on his way to Govardhan Giriraj for a pilgrimage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Sharma continued his journey in another vehicle

    Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unhurt after car slids into sewer (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vehicle encountered an accident on Tuesday when it veered off the road and became stuck in a sewer near Punchari Ka Lautha, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. The incident took place while Sharma was on his way to Govardhan Giriraj for a pilgrimage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to the pilgrimage site in another vehicle.

    This mishap occurred during Sharma's visit to his hometown, Bharatpur, marking his first visit since assuming office. Along the way, he made a stop at a tea stall in Manpur's Pepalki village, where he engaged with the vendor, Munshi Lal Gurjar, and provided financial assistance.

    Welcomed by locals throughout his journey, Sharma had earlier convened his first meeting with senior officials on Monday evening. During the meeting, he instructed officials to develop an action plan for the next 100 days, emphasizing a long-term perspective for the next 25 years. Sharma reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and urged officials to publicize all central government welfare schemes in every district, ensuring that the public receives their entitled benefits.

    In outlining the government's objectives, he stressed the importance of fulfilling promises made in the manifesto and highlighted the need to create an effective action plan for the next 100 days to benefit the common people.

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic AJR

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Recent Stories

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai

    cricket IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore? osf

    IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore?

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon