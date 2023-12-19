Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    The consecration ceremony will feature rituals starting from January 16, with Mandal Puja conducted for 48 days. Mobile tower installations, parking facilities, and active participation of saints and workers are part of the meticulous planning

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, Ayodhya is making extensive preparations, including provisions for tea stalls, langar (community kitchen), and bonfires at various locations. The event, organized by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will witness the installation of four mobile towers by Jio for an efficient mobile network in Tirtha Kshetrapuram. Ambulance and e-rickshaw services are also part of the comprehensive arrangements.

    Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, disclosed the commencement of puja for the consecration ceremony on January 16. This ritual will be conducted by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.

    Key Things To Know

    Lord Ram Idol Selection: Following the Shri Ram Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, a 48-day Mandal Puja will be conducted, led by Vishwaprasnan Tirtha ji. The idol for Ayodhya Ram temple will be chosen based on the sculptor's ability to carve the tenderness of a 5-year-old boy.

    Mobile Tower Installation: To ensure seamless connectivity during the ceremony, Jio will install four mobile towers in the Teerthapuram area, specifically in Bagh Bijaisi.

    Participation of Saints: The consecration ceremony will witness the active participation of saints from various traditions and construction workers. Invitations have been extended to representatives from different countries and distinguished individuals in various fields.

    Parking Arrangements: Trust General Secretary Champat Rai informed about parking arrangements in Bagh Bijaisi, Maidan near the highway, Ramsevakapuram, and Karsevakapuram. Additionally, 100 small school buses will transport guests to the venue, with provisions for e-rickshaws, carts, and ambulances.

    Accommodation Facilities: Over a thousand houses in Karsevakpuram are ready for accommodation, along with arrangements for 850 people at Nritya Gopal Das ji's Yoga and Naturopathy Centre. Monasteries, temples, dharamshalas, and local families will host 600 people.

    Tirtha Kshetrapuram Setup: A tin town has been established in Tirtha Kshetrapuram (Bagh Bijaisi), complete with a hospital, tube wells, kitchens, and beds. About 150 doctors from across the country will provide medical services.

    Citywide Amenities: Ayodhya will see the installation of 2,000 toilets, langar facilities, restaurants, storehouses, granaries, tea stalls, and bonfires at various locations.

    These meticulous preparations aim to ensure a smooth and secure environment for the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, a momentous occasion for devotees and participants alike.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Karnataka: Girlfriend's family allegedly strips boyfriend's uncle and assaults in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Girlfriend’s family allegedly strips boyfriend’s uncle and assaults in Haveri

    Jaipur Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH) AJR

    Jaipur: Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH)

    Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

    Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

    Recent Stories

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's film set to premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival SHG

    'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's film set to premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16 Top 6 most awaited smartphone launches of 2024 gcw

    OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16: Top 6 most-awaited smartphone launches of 2024

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon