The Rajasthan Cabinet, chaired by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on 25 years in public service, acknowledging his contributions to governance, development, and enhancing India's global standing.

The Rajasthan Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service, highlighting his contributions to governance, development and India's global standing. Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Sharma said the resolution acknowledged Modi's journey as Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as Prime Minister, during which he received three strong electoral mandates.

"The Rajasthan Cabinet has passed a resolution to congratulate the Prime Minister. We acknowledge his journey of national service, good governance, development and the resolve to build a developed India," Sharma said.

Key National Achievements Highlighted

Highlighting key decisions taken during Modi's tenure, Sharma referred to the abrogation of Article 370 and military actions, including surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor, stating that these had strengthened India. He also highlighted the country's growing presence on the global stage through international engagements and the successful organisation of major summits.

"The Chief Minister said initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India had expanded the country's technological capabilities, while the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity had strengthened financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers".

Referring to welfare initiatives, Sharma said more than Rs 4 lakh crore had been transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 10 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme. He also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which more than 60 crore beneficiaries were being provided health coverage.

Sharma said, "India's international standing had improved under Modi's leadership, adding that 36 countries had conferred their highest civilian or national honours on the Prime Minister. He also said Modi had addressed the parliaments of other countries on 21 occasions."

He said, "The government's development agenda had been accompanied by efforts to preserve India's cultural heritage, citing the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya."

Centre's Support for Rajasthan's Development

Highlighting the Centre's support for Rajasthan, Sharma said several long-pending inter-state water agreements had progressed under Modi's leadership, benefiting the state. He said major water projects would provide drinking water to more than three crore people across 17 districts and irrigation facilities to around four lakh hectares of land.

Investment and Infrastructure

On investment and infrastructure, the Chief Minister said projects worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore had been secured following the Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. He cited the state's first integrated refinery, Jaipur Metro Phase II and the Banswara nuclear power project among the major initiatives being undertaken with the Centre's support.

Sharma said, "Nine greenfield expressway projects spanning more than 2,750 kilometres were being developed in Rajasthan. He also highlighted the Jaipur Ring Road North project, which is to be completed for Rs 11,764 crore with the Centre's support."

Renewable Energy Leadership

On renewable energy, Sharma said Rajasthan ranked first in solar energy and second in installed renewable energy capacity. He added that nearly 28 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity had been added during his government's tenure of almost three years.

"Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, more than five lakh registrations had been recorded in Rajasthan, while 3.37 lakh rooftop solar systems had been installed," he said.

He further stated that solar installations with a capacity exceeding 5.2 gigawatts had been established for farmers under the relevant scheme.

State-Level Welfare and Governance

The Chief Minister said around 30 crore saplings had been planted in Rajasthan under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

On farmers' welfare, Sharma said, "The state government had increased the assistance under its PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi initiative to Rs 9,000. He added that efforts were underway to provide daytime electricity to farmers, with the facility already available in 26 districts."

He also said, "30,000 houses had been constructed in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, while 75 lakh poor families were being provided LPG cylinders at subsidised rates."

Sharma said the state government had conducted recruitment examinations transparently and without paper leaks, adding that young people were an important force in nation-building.

The Chief Minister said, "The Rajasthan Cabinet extended its congratulations and best wishes to Modi on completing 25 years of public service and expressed gratitude for his guidance and support in the state's development."

He added that the state government's double-engine administration would continue to accelerate Rajasthan's development and contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

Focus on Rural Development and Electoral Reforms

Sharma also spoke about the state government's efforts to implement the concept of 'One State, One Election', saying that elections held at different times had previously resulted in the Model Code of Conduct remaining in force for extended periods.

With Panchayati Raj elections underway in Rajasthan, he outlined the government's rural development priorities, stating that the vision of a developed India could be realised only when villages had strong infrastructure and rural communities benefited from development.

He said the state government had launched the 'Viksit Gaon, Viksit Rajasthan' campaign to identify local development requirements through Gram Sabha meetings.

According to Sharma, farmers, livestock owners, women and senior citizens were consulted to gather suggestions on grassroots needs. These inputs were then used to prepare village development resolution documents reflecting local aspirations and collective commitments.

The Chief Minister urged voters to exercise their franchise carefully in the ongoing rural elections and elect representatives who prioritise village development. (ANI)