Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore condemned the alleged police assault on RSS Pracharak Krishna Avatar, calling it a 'heinous crime' and 'height of cruelty'. He visited the victim and demanded strict action against the accused officials.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged assault on RSS Pracharak Krishna Avatar, terming the incident a "heinous crime" and a "height of cruelty" by police officials. Rathore, who visited the victim at SMS Hospital in Jaipur to inquire about his health, questioned the conduct of the authorities and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Rathore termed the attack a "heinous crime" and questioned the conduct of the officials involved. "The manner in which this misconduct occurred is a heinous crime; it is the height of cruelty. It is incomprehensible how any police official could exhibit such animalistic tendencies," Rathore told reporters outside the hospital.

Assuring that justice would be served, the BJP state president stated, "I have heard the entire account from him. The law will take its course. Fair justice will be ensured, and the guilty will be punished."

Providing an update on the victim's health, Rathore added, "The medical facilities are adequate, and he is receiving proper treatment. The doctors are committed to providing all necessary care. We pray to God for his speedy recovery so that he can return to his mission."

Rathore condemns killing of ex-MLA Atar Singh

When questioned about the separate incident involving the tragic death of former BJP MLA Atar Singh, Rathore expressed profound grief and condemned the violence. "What happened to Atar Singh is also a matter of great sorrow and the height of brutality. We were colleagues from 2003 to 2008; he was a kind and cheerful man. It is extremely unfortunate that our companion was killed in such a manner. A thorough investigation will be conducted into this case as well," Rathore said.

He also noted that he had inquired about the health of senior party leader Rajendra Rathore, who is also currently hospitalised. (ANI)