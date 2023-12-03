Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP leading on 100 seats, Congress-78, as per ECI

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Out of the 200 assembly segments, polling occurred in 199, while the election in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat faced postponement due to the tragic demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

As the clock ticks, the destiny of 1,862 candidates, including the incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, hangs in the balance, awaiting revelation today as counting of votes of the assembly elections conducted on November 25 is underway.

According to the early trends, the BJP is ahead of Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan. ECI trends suggest that the BJP leading on 100 seats while the Congress is trailing with 78 seats

Rajasthan Election 2023: A look at voter turnout

Rajasthan witnessed a commendable voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies, marking a slight rise of 0.73% compared to the 2018 polls, as indicated by official election data.

Highlighting the remarkable participation, Jaisalmer's Pokaran registered the highest voter turnout at 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar's Tijara recording 86.11% participation among the 51,756 polling stations.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Political landscape and expectations

In the electoral arena, the incumbent Congress, grappling with anti-incumbency sentiments, endeavors for another term in governance. Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leveraging the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aspires to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Political dynamics

Rajasthan's electoral landscape has been marked by unique trends, with no government securing re-election since 1993. The state has witnessed alternating governance between the BJP and the Congress, with the Congress emerging victorious in the previous 2018 elections.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Key candidates

The BJP boasts a lineup including notable candidates such as Rajendra Rathore, the leader of opposition, former state president Satish Poonia, and the seasoned former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The party's roster also includes prominent MPs like Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Baba Balaknath. Notably, Vijay Bainsla, son of the late Gurjar leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla, is contesting under the BJP banner.

On the other side, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leads the charge for the Congress party. He's joined by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly speaker CP Joshi, and a cadre of ministers comprising Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Each seeks to make an impact in the electoral arena.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.