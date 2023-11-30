Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot dismissed the purported anti-incumbency against his administration, refuting claims to the contrary. Providing additional insight, he asserted that even BJP supporters would acknowledge the government's relentless commitment to developmental initiatives.

    Amidst the looming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 exit polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (November 30) assured that regardless of the predictions, Congress would secure victory in forming the state government. He emphasized his unwavering confidence in the electorate of Rajasthan, enumerating three compelling reasons that support Congress' return to power.

    CM Gehlot dismissed the purported anti-incumbency against his administration, refuting claims to the contrary. Providing additional insight, he asserted that even BJP supporters would acknowledge the government's relentless commitment to developmental initiatives. Gehlot attributed the third reason to the unfavorable language utilized by prominent BJP figures during the campaign, which failed to resonate with the people.

    In a conversation with a news agency, CM Gehlot emphasized, "Congress will secure the government in Rajasthan, regardless of the exit poll forecasts. BJP is unlikely to triumph in any of the five states. The public will reiterate our governance in Rajasthan, and there exist three critical reasons for this anticipated victory. Firstly, there is no discernible anti-incumbency sentiment against the government, even acknowledged by experts."

    Continuing his assessment, Gehlot iterated, "Secondly, the Chief Minister's efforts in advancing development projects are acknowledged, even by BJP supporters. Thirdly, the language used by prominent BJP figures, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, BJP Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers, throughout the campaign, was not well-received by the populace."

    Gehlot concluded, remarking on the repercussions for the BJP in 2024, asserting that the once-prevailing charisma of PM Modi had dissipated. He highlighted concerns about the government's actions, suggesting that the employment of agencies like ED, IT, and CBI at people's residences had undermined their credibility and eroded trust in their integrity.

