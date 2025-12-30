In 2025, Rajasthan faced significant challenges, including fatal accidents and rising crime. The year was also marked by political controversies, corruption allegations, and social tensions surrounding a new anti-conversion law.

Rajasthan’s 2025 was marked by a complex mix of tragedy, political controversy, social tension and ambitious development planning, underscoring the challenges of governance in a rapidly changing state.

The year witnessed a series of devastating incidents that exposed safety lapses, including a fatal fire in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, multiple bus and highway accidents involving LPG cylinders, and school infrastructure failures following a deadly roof collapse in Jhalawar. Crimes against civilians, tourists and minorities, along with rising man-animal conflict, further raised concerns about public safety and administrative preparedness.

Legislatively, the passage of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act sparked intense debate. While supporters called it necessary to curb forced conversions, critics warned it could infringe on personal freedoms. Religious and cultural disputes also surfaced, from court petitions over historical shrines to clashes at prominent temples.

Political controversies dominated the year, including the Aravalli hills mining dispute, CCTV installation row in the Assembly, and corruption allegations involving multiple MLAs. Arrests by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and sting operation revelations kept accountability in focus. The Congress’ victory in the Anta bypoll reshaped political equations, while ministerial remarks and internal dissent added to governance challenges.

Environmental protests, education policy disputes, and social unrest reflected grassroots anxieties. At the same time, Rajasthan pursued global engagement through Pravasi Rajasthani Divas and policy reforms aimed at investment and diaspora participation.

On the development front, the unveiling of the Developed Rajasthan @2047 vision outlined a roadmap toward a USD 4.3 trillion economy, aligned with national goals. Major infrastructure announcements, defence-related activities, nuclear energy projects, and high-profile visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced Rajasthan’s strategic importance.

As 2025 closed, Rajasthan stood at a crossroads- balancing crisis management, political accountability and social cohesion while laying foundations for long-term growth amid mounting expectations.