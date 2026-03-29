Indian Railways will establish dedicated passenger holding areas at 76 stations to manage heavy rush. These zones will feature seating, water, toilets, and ticketing to decongest platforms. A model facility is already operational in New Delhi.

New Holding Areas to Decongest Stations

To tackle the heavy rush of passengers across the Indian Railways network, the Ministry of Railways has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish dedicated passenger holding areas at 76 stations across India with all the latest amenities. These zones are designed to decongest platforms by providing comfortable, organised spaces equipped with essential amenities such as seating, drinking water, toilets, ticketing facilities, information displays, and security checks to manage peak-hour footfall.

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Model Facility at New Delhi Station

A model holding area at the New Delhi Railway Station has already been commissioned, significantly easing congestion. The facility enhances passenger convenience with an array of modern features, including additional ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Public Address Systems (PAS), and electronic train information boards. To ensure safety and comfort, the area is also equipped with CCTV surveillance, luggage scanners, door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), uninterrupted power supply, improved lighting, High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans, and fire-fighting systems. Amenities also include RO drinking water and separate toilets for men, women, and Divyangjans.

Operational and Infrastructure Upgrades

Similar provisions are currently in various stages of planning and execution at other stations, with timelines subject to iterative optimisation. Under a new access control protocol, passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be granted direct entry to platforms. Conversely, those without a ticket or holding a waiting list ticket will be accommodated in these designated outside holding areas until their travel status is verified or space permits.

Further infrastructure upgrades include the introduction of wider Foot-Over-Bridges (FOBs). Two new standard designs, 12 meters (40 feet) and 6 metres (20 feet) wide, have been developed and will be installed across all stations to facilitate smoother movement.

Enhanced Safety and Communication

Safety is being bolstered through the installation of a large number of AI-enabled CCTV cameras at stations and adjoining areas for real-time crowd monitoring and management.

To ensure efficient operations, "War Rooms" are being established at major stations where officers from all departments will work in coordination. This is supported by the rollout of the latest-generation digital communication equipment, including advanced walkie-talkies and announcement systems. Additionally, all staff and service personnel will be issued newly designed QR-based ID cards to ensure secure access, alongside new uniforms for easy identification during crises.

Administrative Overhaul and Empowerment

In a significant administrative shift, the post of Station Director is being upgraded at all major stations. These senior officers will be vested with financial powers to take on-the-spot decisions and will lead a unified command, with all other departments reporting directly to them. The Station Directors will also be empowered to regulate the sale of tickets based on the capacity of the station and available train services.

This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (ANI)