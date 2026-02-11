Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the India-US trade deal, alleging he spoke without reading the budget. She rejected his claims and accused the Congress of selling out the interests of farmers and the poor.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, saying he made his speech "without reading the Union Budget" and that government has made various provisions to deal with the uncertainties in view of the fluid geo-political situation.

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman accused the Congress of "selling the interests of the poor and farmers". She also rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he will always work in the national interest.

Sitharaman counters allegations on data, AI

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning the Interim Agreement with the US of India "giving up control over our digital trade rules, lack of data localisation and free data flow to the United States", Sitharaman said that the government has made provisions of data centres. "He did not read the budget, came here to talk," she alleged. The Union Minsiter said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, spoke on several issues. "He spoke the language of Jujutsu and Martial Art - grip and control. He also told Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, that he respects him because he was once in his party. But he called Bittu a traitor, who was also once in his party. I would like to answer all his points. He expressed concerns over AI and data, that India's data is going out to foreign countries. This is not correct," she said.

Govt ensured food security for 80 crore people

She said the government has made provisions for food security and 80 crore people continue to be provided with free foodgrains. "He was speaking on food security. I want to tell him that Rs 2.27 lakh crore has been allotted to food subsidy and we are continuing to provide free food to 80 crore people. For the Ministry for food processing to set up industries, Rs 4,064 crore has been allotted," she said. Sitharaman said Rs 350 crore has been provided for high-value agriculture and said food inflation was lowest compared to 10-11 per cent during the UPA rule.

Provisions made to deal with 'weaponisation of finance'

She rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations over the budget not having provisions to deal with " energy and finance weaponisation" and said there is a Rs 50,000 crore "Economic Stabalisation Fund" to deal with any unexpected challenge. She said there is a Tech Security Fund of Rs 9800 crore, and the Union Budget pushes for autonomy in critical minerals. The Union Minister also talked about moves concerning nuclear power and the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Sitharaman also talked about initiatives to improve ease of doing business.

'Who sold the country?': FM hits back at Congress over WTO deal

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "surrender" in the Interim Trade Agreement, Sitharaman hit out at Congress and asked, "who had sold the country?" She said that the Congress-led UPA government made a trade facilitation agreement in the WTO under which the government could not have procured crops of farmers after 2017 or provided food subsidy to the poor. Sitharaman said that after Modi government came to power in 2014, it took up the matter in the WTO and got the necessary relief. She said due to the Modi government's intervention, food procurement is continuing and free food is being provided to the poor. She said the government could help the poor during the COVID as it had remedied the decision of the UPA government. "These are the people who sold the poor and farmers, these are people who sold Indian farmers," she said.

On India-Pakistan hyphenation charge

Sitharaman also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of United States hyphenating India and Pakistan and referred to the Sharm-el-Sheikh joint statement issued during the UPA government, which had a line that both India and Pakistan recognise terrorism as the "chief threat". Sitharaman indicated the declaration sought to obliterate the difference between the perpetrator of terror and its victim. "They (Congress) are giving us advice how to negotiate. You are the ones who hyphenated with Pakistan," she said.

What Rahul Gandhi alleged

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement and accused it of compromising national interests. He said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India. "You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us...I am saying you have compromised India's interests," he said.

The Lok Sabha took up debate on the Union Budget on Tuesday. The Finance Minister is expected to reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. (ANI)