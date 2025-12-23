BJP spokespersons Syed Zafar Islam and Shahzad Poonawalla hit back at Rahul Gandhi. Islam called his statements 'scripted,' while Poonawalla labelled him a 'leader of propaganda' for his remarks made in Germany alleging electoral malpractice.

The National Spokesperson for the Bhartiya Janta Party Syed Zafar Islam has dismissed recent comments by the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Syed Zafar Islam argued that Gandhi's tendency to make controversial statements is scripted, and the public no longer takes his critiques seriously. "When Rahul Gandhi makes such statements, people have no option but to laugh at him; all his allies are leaving him today. You also got more funding when your party was in power. The unemployment rate is at its lowest today. Rahul Gandhi only says what is written down for him, said the National spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janta Party."

BJP's Poonawalla Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Leader of Propaganda'

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla tears into Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him "leader of propaganda, paryatan (tourism), palayan (migration), adding that he has "perfected the art of insulting the country," over the latter's criticism of the NDA-led government during his visit to Germany.

Shahzad Poonawalla alleged that Rahul Gandhi has an agenda to "meet anti-India Soros' agents." "Once again, Rahul Gandhi has proven that he is not the Leader of Opposition but a Leader of Propaganda, Leader of 'Paryatan', and Leader of 'Palayan'. He makes allegations and runs away. Rahul Gandhi has perfected the art of insulting our country... In Berlin, he has said that India's institutions have been captured. He said that nothing in India is fair," Shahzad Poonawalla told ANI.

"He also goes on to say that Indian people will fight against each other. He has only one agenda, that is to meet anti-India Soros' agents, whether it is to meet Ilhan Omar, Salil Shetty, who spew venom against Bharat, who make unfounded accusations and allegations against Bharat on foreign soil," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations in Germany

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

Claims of Unfair Elections and Institutional Assault

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair." The Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue.

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)