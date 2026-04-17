A war of words erupted in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi's cryptic 'number 16' puzzle, which Congress hinted was a reference to 'Epstein'. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey countered by recalling Congress's "dark chapter" of Bofors and other past events.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Number 16' Puzzle

The Lok Sabha today witnessed a war of words, with a cryptic number play initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which BJP MP Nishikant Dubey later joined. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day claimed that the "low energy" speech by Prime Minister during the first day of the debate in lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill was linked to the number '16' and recognised that the number held the solution to a "puzzle."

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"The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16," Gandhi said in the lower house of Parliament. Later outside Parliament, while talking to reporters who inquired about the reference, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is a puzzle, I won't tell the answer just like that. If I find the solution, I will tell you this is it."

Congress Hints at 'Epstein' Connection

Later, the Congress party took to its X platform to hinted at a connection between "sixteen" and "Epstein." "Puzzle for all of you: Yesterday, the Prime Minister was low on energy. Suddenly, I noticed it was the 16th of April. My God, how crazy! The number: Sixteen (Sixteen sounds a lot like Epstein, doesn't it?)," the post on Congress X handle read. https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2045083460793143658

Gandhi Questions Lack of OBC, Dalit Representation

The Indian National Congress also shared another excerpt from Rahul Gandhi's speech, in which he questioned the PM Modi-led government over the alleged degradation, weakening of the backward classes and their lack of representation in the power structure. "I want to ask: in corporate India and across the entire financial structure of this country, where are the Dalits? Where are the OBCs? Where are the Adivasis? Earlier, the public sector provided space for Dalits and OBCs. You (Modi govt) have removed it, weakened it, and handed it over to your friends. You call OBCs and Dalits Hindus, but you do not give them space in the power structure of this country, nor do you give them their rightful place," Gandhi had said in his speech in Lok Sabha. https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2045094004250046662

BJP's Nishikant Dubey Hits Back

In a sharp response, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reflected on the incidents of April '17', which he called the "Congress' Dark Chapter." Speaking in response to Rae Bareli MP's speech in Lok Sabha, Dubey noted that date was signififcant as on the same day, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was accused in the scandal involving the Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors, the heckling of former Congress president Sitaram Kesri (who belonged to the OBC category) followed by the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as the party chief and the toppling of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government by a decisive singular vote.

Sharing a clip of his Lok Sabha speech on X, Dubey noted these incidents and stated that "BJP lost the government, but did not lose its integrity." "17 April - Congress's Dark Chapter 1. Rajiv Gandhi was accused in the Bofors scandal 2. Sitaram Kesri was dragged out by pulling his dhoti - Sonia ji got the chair 3. Atal ji's government was toppled by 1 vote 4. Made CM vote in Lok Sabha - played a technical trick 5. Money, corruption, conversions - these were Congress's weapons. BJP lost the government - but did not lose its integrity," he wrote in the post. https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/2045101700751745371

Lok Sabha on Friday continued its discussion, that began a day ago on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. (ANI)