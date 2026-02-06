Rahul Gandhi jibed at PM Modi, saying 'Jo uchit samjho wahi karo' as Opposition MPs protested a 'trap deal'. This came after the PM slammed Gandhi for calling BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor', terming it an insult to Sikhs.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, and said "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo" (Do whatever you think is right). Opposition MPs staged a protest against the government at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans of "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo" and holding placards that read "trap deal." Meanwhile, amid the heavy sloganeering and proest, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will reconvene on February 9, at 11:00 am.

PM Modi hits back at Congress 'Yuvraj'

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress' "arrogance at its peak."

Speaking during the debate in the Upper House, PM Modi referred to the incident involving the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who called Ravneet Bittu a "traitor" outside Parliament after the latter quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag', called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.

The verbal spat at Parliament

The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had a verbal exchange near the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face," and later added, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back." Bittu refused to shake hands and shot back, calling Gandhi "Desh ke dushman." (ANI)