On CRPF Valour Day, Rahul Gandhi greeted personnel and pledged that a future Congress govt would end the 'discriminatory system' that bars CAPF personnel from top leadership roles, citing it as an 'institutional injustice' that needs correction.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted CRPF personnel on Valour Day and pledged that a Congress government would end what he called the "discriminatory system" that bars Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from heading their own forces.

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In a post on X, Gandhi congratulated the CRPF personnel for their courage and sacrifice in safeguarding the country and ensuring internal security. "Heartfelt congratulations and respectful salutations to the brave and valiant personnel of our force on CRPF Valour Day. Your courage and sacrifice protect our country every day. By remaining deployed on the borders, you keep the nation secure, confront terrorism and Naxalism head-on, and ensure the greatest festival of democracy--elections--remains peaceful and safe," Gandhi posted.

Gandhi Criticises 'Institutional Injustice'

Gandhi further said that despite years of sacrifice and service, CAPF personnel were denied timely promotions and top leadership positions. "True homage is not merely through words. Despite years of sacrifice, penance, and service, CAPF personnel neither receive timely promotions nor the right to lead their own force--because the top positions are reserved for those from outside the force," Gandhi wrote.

He said CAPF personnel possess specialised training and deep strategic insight, making it essential from a national security perspective that leadership of these forces comes from within. "CAPF personnel possess specialised training, ground experience, and deep strategic insight--which is why, from the perspective of national security as well, it is essential that the leadership of these forces comes from within the same system, from people who truly understand their challenges and needs," he said.

Gandhi further said that issues related to pay, welfare, and respect remained long-pending, amounting to "institutional injustice" that wounded the morale of those who dedicated their lives to the nation's security. "This is not just a question of career progression, but one of justice and dignity," he added.

Congress Pledges Action

Asserting that the Congress party holds CAPF personnel in the "highest regard," Gandhi promised that upon coming to power, his government would end the discriminatory system and ensure CAPF personnel receive their full rights. "The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest regard and love you deeply, and we believe that your advancement within your force, top leadership roles, and the respect you deserve are your rightful due. Upon coming to power, our government will end this discriminatory system and ensure CAPF personnel receive their full rights. The nation is indebted to you heroes--now is the time for justice to be served in your favour," Gandhi said.

The Significance of Valour Day

Valour Day is celebrated on April 9 every year in remembrance of extraordinary valour, unparalleled courage, exemplary fortitude and steadfast devotion to duty even at the cost of life displayed by merely two companies of CRPF on 9th April, 1965 at Sardar Post in Rann of Kuchh, Gujarat, against a full-fledged brigade attack deceptively orchestrated by Pakistan Army. In this fierce battle, 34 Pakistani soldiers were killed, and 4 were captured alive. (ANI)