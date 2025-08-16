Rahul Gandhi will begin his 17-day, 1,300 km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram on August 17, protesting alleged voter roll irregularities. He calls it a fight against 'vote theft' and a movement to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will begin his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram district in Bihar on Saturday, August 17. The yatra is being launched to protest what Congress calls 'vote theft' and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Announcing the campaign earlier on X, Gandhi said the yatra is a 'direct fight against vote theft and a decisive battle to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the principle of one man, one vote'. He urged youth, workers, and farmers to join the movement, promising to work for a clean voter list across the country.

1300 km march over 17 days

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that Rahul Gandhi will cover 1,300 kilometres in 17 days, starting from Sasaram and reaching Patna on the first day. “This yatra is a fight against those who are forming governments by doing vote chori (vote theft),” Baghel told ANI. The Congress MP took to X to make this announcement, and wrote, "From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar. This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution."

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the INDIA bloc leaders against the alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

INDIA bloc's protests and spoof video

The yatra comes as INDIA bloc parties continue protests against alleged irregularities in voter rolls. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi also shared a spoof video inspired by the film Laapataa Ladies to highlight the 'theft of votes'. In the clip, a man files a police complaint saying his 'vote' has been stolen, ending with the message: 'Theft of your vote is theft of your right'. On X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Chori chori, chupke chupke... ab or nahi, janta jag gayi hai, (Secretly, stealthily... No more now, the public has awakened)."

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi alleged that elections in India are being 'choreographed' and claimed that 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency of Karnataka. The Election Commission has asked Gandhi to submit a signed declaration to support his claims.

