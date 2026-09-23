Rahul Gandhi urged MP CM Mohan Yadav to implement the 27% OBC reservation and appoint selected candidates. He alleged that 13% of posts have been stalled for years, a grievance raised by students during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to implement the 27 per cent OBC reservation and provide appointments to selected candidates, alleging that 13 per cent of posts under the quota have remained stalled for years.

Gandhi's Appeal on X

In a post on X, Gandhi highlighted concerns raised by youth during his interaction at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2102748062703812988 He stated that despite completing the selection process, appointments for 13 per cent of posts under the 27 per cent OBC quota have remained withheld.

"Chief Minister @DrMohanYadav51 ji, during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program in Indore, OBC students shared that despite the completion of the selection process, appointments on 13% of posts under the 27% OBC reservation have been stalled for years," Gandhi posted on X.

Underlining the plight of the job aspirants, the Congress leader said that their valuable time should not be wasted any further. "All the students are in great distress — the precious time of these youths, who have been waiting for more than four years, should not be wasted any further," he said.

Gandhi further urged the Chief Minister to honour the consensus reached by all political parties on the issue and clear the pending recruitments without delay. "Listen to them, implement the 27% OBC reservation passed unanimously by all parties, and give appointments to all selected candidates," Gandhi added.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Programme Highlights Student Grievances

Earlier, on September 19, from paper leaks and delayed recruitments to shrinking access to public education, scholarships and hostel facilities, a host of student grievances took centre stage at Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, where he launched a sharp attack on what he described as a powerful "system" that, according to him, does not want students to question authority.

The programme, part of Gandhi's student outreach initiative that has previously been held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune, revolved around the theme "System vs Students", with students and aspirants taking the stage to narrate their experiences of delayed examinations, alleged recruitment irregularities, lack of infrastructure, rising education costs and difficulties faced by students from marginalised communities.

Restoring Hope in the System

Gandhi told the gathering that the objective of the programme was to restore the "hope" students had lost in the education system. "We want the hope that was shattered in your hearts to return with renewed vigour. We want you to start believing in education and the system once again," Gandhi said.

He described curiosity, love and affection, humility, honesty and fearlessness as qualities that define a student, arguing that students who ask questions are essential to building a strong nation. "Students do not hate. They treat one another with affection, kindness and mutual respect," Gandhi said, adding that a genuine seeker of knowledge "cannot be arrogant" and should be tolerant of differing viewpoints. (ANI)