    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification on Tuesday

    During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad. 
     

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification on Tuesday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad, the constituency he represented, for the first time after being disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday. During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad. 

    Rahul Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Wayanad seat in 2019, lost his membership following his conviction and subsequent punishment by a Surat court on March 23.

    Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to give Gandhi a grand welcome by organizing a huge rally on that day. KPCC president K Sudhakaran had informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

    From today, a postcard campaign will be organized under the leadership of nutritional organizations/cells with the help of the public questioning Modi's actions. Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be also organized from today till April 25 under the leadership of constituency Congress committees.

    A district-level Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 26 to May 10 at the district headquarters. A state-wide Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be held between May 11 and 25 centred on Kochi.

    Rahul Gandhi had been sentenced to two years in jail for 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname at an election rally. BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a defamation lawsuit against him because of statements  Gandhi made at an election rally in the state of Karnataka, "Why do all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi," he said.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
