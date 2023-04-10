Sharp increase in building permit fee in Kerala; Check out revised fees structure

The revised building permit fees has come into effect in the state on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has announced a gigantic increase in the permit and application fees for building houses. The revised building permit fees has come into effect in the state on Monday.

The permit fee has not been increased for houses up to 80 square meters. However, the building application fee for construction has increased tenfold from Rs 30 to Rs 300 for houses measuring 80 to 150 square metres.

The fee structure would be set on a slab basis, like a panchayat, municipality, or corporation, and range from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. The other amended structures include raising the permit price range from Rs 525 to Rs 7500 for homes in panchayats that are up to 150 square metres in size. The price has increased from Rs. 1,750 to Rs. 25,000 for residences with a 250 square metre floor area. The price has risen from Rs. 750 to Rs. 15,000 for urban residences under 150 square metres. For houses in urban areas that are up to 250 square metres in size, the cost will increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 37,500.

At the same time, officials will conduct regular inspections to identify illegal constructions, tax defaults and other illegal practices.

The state's revision of building construction costs is allegedly being opposed by an organised, malicious effort, according to Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh. It is accurate to say that the permission fee is occasionally renewed. However, the Minister claimed that individuals peddling false information are concealing the truth that not a single penny has been added to the budget for building up to 80 square metres. The fact that permits for constructions up to 300 square metres can be issued in municipalities and corporations on the same day of application, according to MB Rajesh, has not been noticed by individuals propagating false information.

Earlier, the minister had stated that a commission, encompassing international experts, will be constituted to formulate an urban development policy in the state.