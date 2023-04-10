Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: School teachers protest dismissal over govt's redetermination of eligibility

    The junior English teachers who worked for more than one and a half years were dismissed due to re-determination of posts. 
     

    Kerala: Higher Secondary teachers protest against govt's action of dismissal over eligibility redetermination anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 67 higher secondary teachers who were dismissed despite being appointed after passing the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination, staged a protest on Sunday. The junior English teachers who worked for more than one and a half years were dismissed due to the re-determination of posts. 

    According to the education department, seniority will be taken into consideration when making appointments as soon as vacancies arise. However, teachers are really concerned. It is usual for people to leave their previous government jobs in search of a higher-paying position in higher secondary education. The state government fired them all together after 1.5 years on the grounds that there was no opening. 

    As per the notification from 2017, those who scored the highest in the 2018 exam and received permanent appointments in 2021 from the 2019 rank list started their jobs in the education department's unusual order. They were dismissed on the 31st of last month. 

    To demand justice, the teachers were compelled to go on a begging strike in front of the secretariat on Easter. The number of lessons that senior teachers must attend each week has been increased from 24 to 25 as part of the post-revaluation process. As a result, juniors are only required to attend six as compared to seven classes. This is the reason why 67 teachers became a burden to the education department. The teachers who had been on duty for the +1 and +2 exams also protested to demand their jobs back.

    The teachers demanded that they want the same employment protection in government schools that they receive in comparable circumstances in aided schools. They also asserted that it is nonsensical to publish a fresh rank list for the position of Higher Secondary Junior English teacher after firing the incumbents. 

    The Education Department responded that the redeployment of teachers will be implemented with the approval of the cabinet.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 21

    From the India Gate: Sons of Toil, Poor Ad'Vice' and More

    Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    'Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits...' Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    Posters against Health Minister Veena George; Cong worker's car taken into custody anr

    Posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George; Congress worker's car taken into custody

    'BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP': Shashi Tharoor anr

    BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP: Shashi Tharoor

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs AHA

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photos from Easter as daughter Malti plays with chocolate eggs

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    Amid surge in Covid cases, nationwide drill in hospitals today to check preparedness

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 21

    From the India Gate: Sons of Toil, Poor Ad'Vice' and More

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter

    Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    'Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits...' Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon