Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Kochi on January 19 to boost party morale and kickstart the campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. He will address and felicitate victorious candidates from the recent local body elections.

Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart 2026 Poll Campaign in Kochi

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Wednesday said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Kochi on January 19 to boost party morale and formally kickstart the campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Kochi Marine Drive on January 19th at 2 PM to boost morale, enthusiasm and to kickstart the election campaign for the 2026 assembly elections," Mather said.

She said the event will bring together Congress leaders and candidates from the recent local body elections. "All our victorious candidates, those who fought valiantly, and our Panchayat presidents, Municipal chairpersons, and all the stars of the local body elections will be there, and Rahul ji will address them, and there will be a grand felicitation ceremony for all these candidates," she said.

Congress Alleges 'Rampant Corruption' in State

Targeting the CPI(M)-led Kerala government, the Congress MP alleged widespread corruption in the state. "Every morning in Kerala, we hear new allegations of corruption, not just allegations, but real facts, and the High Court has said many times before that even God has not been spared from this corruption..." she said.

"There is rampant corruption everywhere, in every sector, and there is even corruption in the Sabarimala ghee. So let the investigation happen, let the report be submitted," she added.

'People Will Give a Befitting Reply'

Jebi Mather said the people have already expressed their discontent with the ruling party. "One thing is certain, the people of Kerala have already given their answer to the CPM, which is running the government here, in the local body elections," she said.

"Now they will give a befitting reply to the CPM in the upcoming assembly elections as well, and they will face the biggest defeat in the history of Kerala," she added.

KPCC President Confirms Visit

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph also confirmed Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state on January 19. "Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Kerala on the 19th. We will be celebrating our mass victory in the local body elections," Sunny Joseph told ANI.

"All the elected members and the candidates who contested will assemble in Kochi. Rahul Gandhi will address them. We are hopeful that he will give us a more enthusiastic approach towards the Assembly elections," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Education and AI

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, where he addressed students and teachers at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas English High School.

Speaking on education in the age of artificial intelligence, Rahul Gandhi said, "We hear about the IT revolution, AI and data every day, and we hear that this is the information age where information is freely available and accessible."

"But the job of a school like this is to create people who are able to look at information, turn that information into knowledge and even more importantly, behave with wisdom," he added.