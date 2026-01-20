Rahul Gandhi will lead ground-level protests in Raebareli against the new VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced MGNREGA. Congress calls the act "undemocratic" and a threat to the people's right to work, planning agitation among the people.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will lead grassroots protests in Raebareli against the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, describing it as "undemocratic" and a threat to "people's right to work". Speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "This MGNREGA Act, which was withdrawn in the parliament in the previous winter session, we opposed it. Undemocratically, it was passed. It has become a program that will take away people's right to work. We will go among the people. We will agitate. We are very convinced that the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is leading this agitation at the ground level".

Details of the VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The VB-G RAM G Act replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and a 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states.

Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Visit

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and to meet with the senior party leaders.

Gandhi will travel from Lucknow to Rae Bareli by road and will spend the night at the Bhuemau Guest House.

Day 1 Schedule

On day one of his two-day schedule, i.e., January 20, Rahul Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Premier League T20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, IIT Colony, and inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works.

He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President.

Day 2 Schedule

Subsequently, for day two, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders.

Congress has opposed the newly enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the flagship rural employment scheme. (ANI)