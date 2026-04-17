Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is set to hold an election campaign meeting in Thuraiyur, Tiruchirappalli, to support nine candidates from the secular alliance. Minister K N Nehru and MP Arun Nehru are also expected to attend the event.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate in an election campaign meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow (April 18) evening at Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. The public meeting will take place around 4 PM at a private venue in Thuraiyur.

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Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive at Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Chennai and then travel by helicopter to Thuraiyur. He will land at a helipad set up at the Zamindar Higher Secondary School and proceed by road to the meeting venue. During the event, he will campaign in support of nine candidates from the secular alliance contesting in various Assembly constituencies across Tiruchirappalli district.

Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru and Perambalur MP Arun Nehru, among others, are expected to attend the meeting. According to All India Youth Congress General Secretary Vichu Lenin Prasad, all nine candidates will be present at the campaign event. Notably, Vichu Lenin Prasad is also the Congress candidate contesting from the reserved Thuraiyur constituency.

'Best moment ever': Local candidate on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a very proud moment for me, particularly because I am a Youth Congress person. I have been in the party for 19 years, working from the grassroots level--from Assembly Youth Congress President to State President, and now National General Secretary. I belong to a Scheduled Caste community. Our leader Rahul ji is coming to my constituency, which is the best moment ever. Rahul ji is going to campaign for all nine candidates in the Tiruchirappalli district. We have nine Assembly constituencies with nine candidates from Congress, DMK, and alliance partners. He will campaign for all nine candidates. Our Honorable Minister K. N. Nehru will lead this programme."

Campaign Preparations Underway

He further said that, "Our Perambalur MP, Arun Nehru, will be present here. All nine candidates will be here, and our congress leaders will come. What are the arrangements? Arrangements, now we are, we are planning, we are preparing for the stage and the auditorium hall, the open meeting, we are putting up sheds also because there will be a lot of heat during the summer season, so we will put some sheds also."

Tamil Nadu Polls: A Two-Front Contest

Tamil Nadu nears polling in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.