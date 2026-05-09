Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP govt over police action against protesting teacher aspirants in Bihar. He said unemployment is India's biggest disease and accused the govt of responding to peaceful protests for jobs with 'lathis'.

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Police Action

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP government of ignoring the problems of unemployed youth and criticised the police action against protesting teacher aspirants in Bihar. He claimed that the Bihar Police used force against young people who were peacefully protesting for jobs. He also said many educated young people are struggling to find jobs and alleged that instead of addressing their concerns, the government was suppressing their protests.

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In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Yesterday in Patna, teacher aspirants who were peacefully protesting for their right to employment were brutally beaten by the Bihar Police--again. BJP's response to unemployed youth: Lathis. Unemployment is the biggest disease in India today, and its most devastating impact is falling on the youth of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh." पटना में कल अपने रोज़गार का हक़ मांगते हुए शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों को बिहार पुलिस ने बेरहमी से पीटा - फिर से। बेरोज़गार युवाओं को BJP का जवाब - लाठी। भारत में आज सबसे बड़ी बीमारी बेरोज़गारी है और इसकी सबसे भयंकर मार बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के युवाओं पर पड़… pic.twitter.com/XSqdvIsyU9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2026

Gandhi added that the Congress party stands with the unemployed youth. "Millions of youth, armed with degrees and skills in hand, are wandering from door to door. But the BJP government neither cares for them nor for you. When youth take to the streets to demand their rights, they are not given jobs in their hands--instead, lathis are rained down on their backs. India's youth are fed up with the BJP's lies--they will no longer stay silent. And the Congress stands with them at every turn," the post read.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Under New NDA Government

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion as 32 ministers, including senior leaders and first-time entrants, were inducted into the Council of Ministers at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The expansion comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government in Bihar, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strengthening the administrative structure following a decisive electoral mandate.

As part of the expansion, leaders from the BJP (15), Janata Dal (United) (13), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (1) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) were inducted into the Council of Ministers. (ANI)