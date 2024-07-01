Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns Pramod Tiwari's mic manipulation claims (WATCH)

    Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders staged protests across both houses, amplifying concerns over the recent NEET examination paper leak. Some Congress leaders claimed that Rahul Gandhi's microphone was silenced while raising crucial points on the NEET debacle, heightening calls for a thorough parliamentary debate on the issue.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    The NEET paper leak controversy on Monday (July 1) stirred up a storm in Parliament, as opposition leaders demanded an urgent discussion on the issue right from the outset. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the demand in the Lok Sabha, pressing for a comprehensive debate throughout the day. Simultaneously, the Rajya Sabha witnessed similar fervor from opposition ranks, putting the government on the defensive.

    However, the session took a heated turn when Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of deliberately muting microphones, particularly those of Congress members. Enraged by the allegation, Dhankhar condemned Tiwari's remarks, terming them as baseless and unwarranted.

    'Instead of Dand, it's now Nyay': HM Amit Shah hails 3 new criminal laws as pathway to modern justice (WATCH)

    Responding to the uproar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged opposition MPs to refrain from causing confusion among students, stressing the government's readiness to engage in discussions while upholding parliamentary decorum.

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    "We have taken decisive action against those responsible at the National Testing Agency (NTA), removing officials and assigning senior replacements. This underscores our commitment," Pradhan asserted. He urged the opposition to prioritize clarity over controversy in their discourse.

    Speaker Om Birla called for proceeding with the scheduled discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Despite efforts, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday, July 1, without delving into the NEET issue, leaving the matter pending for further deliberation.

