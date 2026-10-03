Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched 'Satyagraha,' a digital platform for citizens to share struggles against injustice. Receiving over 10,000 submissions in 9 hours, the long-term initiative aims to amplify voices and support movements.

In a major public outreach initiative, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has officially launched "Satyagraha," a multi-year digital platform designed to collect, amplify, and support citizens' struggles against injustice across the nation. Calling for a "new Satyagraha," Gandhi, in a post on X, urged individuals and community groups who believe in the power of peaceful resistance to share their stories directly with him.

Within just nine hours of going live, the platform received over 10,000 submissions, highlighting a widespread wave of unresolved issues across the country that citizens have been quietly navigating without public visibility. “Satyagraha went live 9 hours ago. Since then, more than 10,000 people and groups have come forward. That's how many struggles Indians are already fighting - quietly, convinced no one was listening," he wrote.

“We are listening. Every submission will be read. Already, we see stories in the topics of education, corruption, social justice, farmers, labour, health, women’s safety, land and environment,” Gandhi said.

A Direct Bridge to Grassroots Movements

"Throughout India today, people are raising their voices against injustice. As the Leader of the Opposition, your struggle is my struggle," Rahul Gandhi stated, emphasising that the initiative serves as a direct bridge between the opposition leadership and grassroots movements. "Now is the time for a new Satyagraha. For those who believe in the power of peaceful protest—this platform is for you. Tell me what issues you are fighting for. I am listening."

Satyagraha went live 9 hours ago. Since then, more than 10,000 people and groups have come forward. That's how many struggles Indians are already fighting - quietly, convinced no one was listening. We are listening. Every submission will be read. Already, we see stories in the… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2026

How 'Satyagraha' Will Work

He said his team would examine the submissions, determine how it could help and contact people if further details were required. “Our team will go through each one, work out how we can help, and reach out where more details are needed. Where any genuine struggle needs to be amplified to be resolved, we will do it,” he said.

Gandhi said the initiative would not be limited to a one-day campaign and would continue for years. “This is only the beginning. Satyagraha isn't a one-day campaign. It will run for years, and it will stand with every andolan, big or small. Thanking those who had shared their concerns, Gandhi said, “Thank you for speaking up and for standing up for the Constitution,” he said.

He also urged those who had not yet submitted their concerns to share their stories on the platform. “If you haven't yet, tell me your story,” he said.

Invoking Gandhian Principles

The ‘Satyagraha’ platform allows people to submit details about their causes, locate similar movements across the country through an interactive map and seek direct support. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, the Lok Sabha LoP described Satyagraha as a powerful weapon and said that “an even greater weapon is standing together with truth in unity”.

“People across the country are fighting for their rights and often fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, tribals, Dalits, women- every struggle has its own story. But the voice that rises alone often gets suppressed. 'Satyagraha' is an initiative to bring these voices together on a map. Bapu taught us this; truth is the greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with truth in unity. If you're also fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take two minutes,” he said. (ANI)