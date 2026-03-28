Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, met K. Sudhakaran, praising his loyalty despite his exclusion from the Kerala election candidate list. Sudhakaran affirmed his commitment to Congress and will not run independently.

Rahul Gandhi Praises Sudhakaran's Loyalty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran, and his family on Saturday, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP K.C. Venugopal, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi praised K. Sudhakaran for his longstanding dedication to the people of Kerala, stating, "K. Sudhakaran ji has spent a lifetime fighting for the people of Kerala - through every storm, every challenge, every test. He has the strength and loyalty of a true Congress soldier."

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The meeting comes amid ongoing discussions regarding Sudhakaran's political future after he was not included in the Congress candidate list for the upcoming elections. The Congress MP has also dismissed rumours that he might contest the elections as an independent candidate from Kannur, affirming his commitment to the Congress party. He expressed his determination to continue working within the party framework, moving forward with new initiatives and activities under the Congress banner.

UDF Confident of Landslide Victory

Gandhi further expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, stating, "The United Democratic Front (UDF) is united and strong. We are heading towards a landslide victory with 100 seats in Keralam."

Sudhakaran Affirms Commitment to Congress

Earlier on March 20, speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress MP K. Sudhakaran asserted that he has no intention of challenging the party, as the party is much bigger than him and he is merely a small part of it. "My stand is to continue within the party. I will move forward with new initiatives and activities for the party. Where else will I go without being in the party? Just because I was denied a candidature does not mean I have been expelled. I am not contesting now. If the party gives me approval, I will contest; otherwise, I will not. I have no intention of challenging the party. The party is much bigger, and I am just a small part of it. My decision is to remain committed to the party, and I will move forward accordingly," said Sudhakaran.

These remarks came after Senior Congress leader AK Antony urged K Sudhakaran to stand by party decisions, stressing the need to prevent a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state.

Discord in Tamil Nadu Congress Over Seat Allocation

Amidst the ongoing DMK-Congress seat-sharing talks and seat allocation in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming state polls, Congress MP Jothimani had criticised the party's lack of transparency in constituency selection, saying that the process should be conducted only after extensive discussion, a view that has not been accepted by the responsible leaders.

In an 'X' post, she stated that everything happened in a highly secretive manner and that the welfare of the Congress party has been entirely compromised. She added that it is heartbreaking to see a few individuals, who have not contributed even a single feather to the decades-long hard work of genuine Congress party workers in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, now effectively selling it off. (ANI)