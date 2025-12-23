BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Germany, calling him a 'leader of propaganda' who insults India. The attack came after Gandhi alleged 'vote theft' in elections and a 'full-scale assault' on India's institutions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Tuesday tears into Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him "leader of propaganda, paryatan (tourism), palayan (migration), adding that he has "perfected the art of insulting the country," over the latter's criticism of the NDA-led government during his visit to Germany.

Shahzad Poonawalla alleged that Rahul Gandhi has an agenda to "meet anti-India Soros' agents." "Once again Rahul Gandhi has proven that he is not the Leader of Opposition but a Leader of Propaganda, Leader of 'Paryatan', and Leader of 'Palayan'. He makes allegations and runs away. Rahul Gandhi has perfected the art of insulting our country... In Berlin, he has said that India's institutions have been captured. He said that nothing in India is fair," Shahzad Poonawalla told ANI. "He also goes on to say that Indian people will fight against each other. He has only one agenda, that is to meet anti-India Soros' agents, whether it is to meet Ilhan Omar, Salil Shetty, who spew venom against Bharat, who make unfounded accusations and allegations against Bharat on foreign soil," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations in Germany

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair." Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue.

'Full-Scale Assault on Institutional Framework'

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)