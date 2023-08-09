'Rahul Gandhi treats women as lustful objects...' BJP on Congress leader's 'flying kiss'

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. She dubbed him as a "misogynistic man" for blowing flying kiss to the Parliament. Her remarks came after the Congress leader delivered his first speech in Parliament after being reinstated as an MP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made his first speech in the Lok Sabha after being reinstated as the MP. He did not remain in the House to hear the reply since he had a programme in Rajasthan. Following Rahul Gandhi's address on the no-confidence motion, Union Minister Smriti Irani began her statement. Rahul Gandhi is rumoured to have given Smriti Irani a flying kiss as he left.

Irani slammed Gandhi for his inappropriate gesture in the house and said the Congress scion’s action lacked dignity. Without naming Gandhi, Irani said: “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament."

"Such undignified conduct was never before seen in Parliament of the country," Smriti Irani said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss'. Here's what he wrote:

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful.”

Amit Malviya took to social media and wrote: "Absolutely shameful conduct by Rahul Gandhi, who blew a ‘flying kiss’ on his way out of the Parliament, gesturing towards a lady MP… Absolutely sickening."

Meanwhile, women BJP MPs have filed a complaint with Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and have demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly blowing a ‘flying kiss’ in the Parliament that seats female lawmakers.

In 2018, when the no-confidence motion was being discussed in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi approached Prime Minister Modi's seat and hugged him. Rahul Gandhi had already spoken at that point. The House was still in shock following his unexpected hug of PM Modi when he was observed winking at someone as he made his way back to his seat.