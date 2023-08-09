Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rahul Gandhi treats women as lustful objects...' BJP on Congress leader's 'flying kiss'

    Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. She dubbed him as a "misogynistic man" for blowing flying kiss to the Parliament. Her remarks came after the Congress leader delivered his first speech in Parliament after being reinstated as an MP.

    Rahul Gandhi flying kiss row BJP leaders slam sickening and painful gesture gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made his first speech in the Lok Sabha after being reinstated as the MP.  He did not remain in the House to hear the reply since he had a programme in Rajasthan. Following Rahul Gandhi's address on the no-confidence motion, Union Minister Smriti Irani began her statement. Rahul Gandhi is rumoured to have given Smriti Irani a flying kiss as he left.

    Irani slammed Gandhi for his inappropriate gesture in the house and said the Congress scion’s action lacked dignity. Without naming Gandhi, Irani said: “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament."

    "Such undignified conduct was never before seen in Parliament of the country," Smriti Irani said.

    BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss'. Here's what he wrote: 

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful.”

    Amit Malviya took to social media and wrote: "Absolutely shameful conduct by Rahul Gandhi, who blew a ‘flying kiss’ on his way out of the Parliament, gesturing towards a lady MP… Absolutely sickening." 

    Meanwhile, women BJP MPs have filed a complaint with Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and have demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly blowing a ‘flying kiss’ in the Parliament that seats female lawmakers.

    In 2018, when the no-confidence motion was being discussed in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi approached Prime Minister Modi's seat and hugged him. Rahul Gandhi had already spoken at that point. The House was still in shock following his unexpected hug of PM Modi when he was observed winking at someone as he made his way back to his seat.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape vkp

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post AJR

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    KSRTC wins Asia's Best Brand Employer Award 2023 vkp

    KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape vkp

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape

    7 quick ways to hide your grey hair RBA EAI

    7 quick ways to hide your grey hair

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    After High Court rap, Karnataka Govt to ban illegal hoardings, banners in Bengaluru vkp

    After High Court rap, Karnataka Govt to ban illegal hoardings, banners in Bengaluru

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post AJR

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon